Backstage Rumor on Impact Wrestling Contracts Expiring Sooner Than Originally Expected

– According to a report by Fightful Select, multiple contracts for Impact Wrestling talents are said to be expiring earlier than expected. These are based on re-signings that were publicly announced in early 2019.

Per the report, while the signings were only announced in early 2019, the deals were actually signed and took effect months before Impact finally got around to announcing them. So, while some multi-year contracts people might’ve expected to expire later are actually going to be up earlier.

This means that some Impact contracts will be expiring by January 1. Meanwhile, others will still have a few months left on their deals.

Currently, Impact Wrestling has future sets of TV tapings scheduled for January and likely again in March in the new year. Unless the talents who have deals expiring on January 1 are signed to new contracts, they likely won’t be appearing on the tapings that will likely cover the first four months of Impact TV for 2021.

It was previously reported that Ethan Page’s current contract expires on December 31. It was also rumored this month that he’s had talks with WWE, AEW, and MLW.