Backstage Rumor on Impact Wrestling Returning for TV Tapings Next Week

– According to an update from Fightful Select, Impact Wrestling will have a quicker turnaround for its next set of TV tapings. Impact is reportedly slated to film more TV programming between February 9 and 11 next week.

A Fightful source said that at least one name who is currently not part of the Impact roster will appear at the tapings. Impact is currently in a crossover angle with AEW. AEW tag team Private Party are currently the No. 1 contenders for the Impact tag team titles. Also, Kenny Omega is involved in an angle with his reunion with former Bullet Club stablemates The Good Brothers.

With regards to talents not contracted to Impact appearing at the tapings, Matt Cardona previously told Fightful he didn’t find out he was going to be appearing on Impact until the Friday before he taped his appearance. So, it’s possible other talents might be confirmed for the upcoming set of tapings later next week.

Impact Wrestling airs Tuesday nights on AXS TV.