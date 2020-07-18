Backstage Rumor on Impact Wrestling Attempting to Sign Former TNA Names for Upcoming Tapings (Possible Spoiler)

– Today’s Fightful Select on some names that might soon be appearing in Impact Wrestling. According to the report, Impact Wrestling is attempting to sign the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley). This reportedly included making some major tentative plans for the duo upon returning to the company.

Sabin and Shelley were two major fixtures in TNA throughout the 00s and 10s as both singles stars and their MCMG team. Sabin was previously scheduled to work Impact’s planned TNA show that was going to take place during WrestleMania Week in Florida, but the show had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the Fightful noted that Impact there are several names Impact is looking to bring in for the next set of tapings, several of whom have left WWE.