wrestling / News
Backstage Rumor on Impact Wrestling Attempting to Sign Former TNA Names for Upcoming Tapings (Possible Spoiler)
– Today’s Fightful Select on some names that might soon be appearing in Impact Wrestling. According to the report, Impact Wrestling is attempting to sign the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley). This reportedly included making some major tentative plans for the duo upon returning to the company.
Sabin and Shelley were two major fixtures in TNA throughout the 00s and 10s as both singles stars and their MCMG team. Sabin was previously scheduled to work Impact’s planned TNA show that was going to take place during WrestleMania Week in Florida, but the show had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, the Fightful noted that Impact there are several names Impact is looking to bring in for the next set of tapings, several of whom have left WWE.
More Trending Stories
- The Rock Co-Signs Dolph Ziggler Winning WWE Title, Drew McIntyre Responds
- Brian Cage Says He Is Considering Firing Taz As His Manager
- Dolph Ziggler Says WWE Told Him He’d Never Be A Top Contender Because of His Hair
- Hana Kimura’s Mother Filed Complaint With Japanese Broadcast Ethics & Program Improvement Organization