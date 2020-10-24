Backstage Rumor on Injury for Abadon at AEW TV Tapings

– As previously reported, AEW wrestler Abadon suffered an injury last Thursday at the AEW TV tapings. According to the earlier report, Abadon was hurt while working a match with Tay Conti. While the full details of Abadon’s injury are not available, Dave Meltzer stated on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that he was given the impression that Abadon was “nailed in the throat” during the match.

As previously noted, Abadon was hospitalized after the injury. She’s expected to make a full recovery.