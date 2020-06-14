Backstage Rumor on Injury Suffered at Backlash PPV Match Taping

– As previously reported, WWE taped the Edge vs. Randy Orton match for WWE Backlash 2020 ahead of tonight’s pay-per-view event. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Edge sustained some type of injury while filming the match. The full details and severity of the injury are not yet known.

It’s been reported that other than Edge vs. Orton, the rest of the card is being broadcast live tonight from the WWE Performance Center. The Edge/Orton match is the only one that was taped beforehand.

The WWE Hall of Famer had made his WWE in-ring return earlier this year at the 2020 Royal Rumble event during the men’s Rumble match. He had previously retired from in-ring competition after he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis. His hiatus from in-ring competition lasted for nine years.

The match will air later tonight during the event. WWE Backlash 2020 will start at 7:00 pm EST on the WWE Network.