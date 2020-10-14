Backstage Rumor on Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, & Indi Hartwell Storyline Receiving High Praise in NXT

– According to a report by Fightful Select, despite rumors of backstage chaos and frustration at last week’s NXT TV tapings, there’s talk of various segments getting a positive reception backstage. The segments with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell were specifically named as the ones that were received well with backstage officials.

One source reportedly claimed that the segments really “made” Indi Hartwell even when she was never actually seen onscreen. However, the source also noted that these highlighted issues on the roster because they “needed time” in order to build people up on TV. Additionally, those segments received universal praise from sources for the NXT brand.

During last week’s NXT, Hartwell gifted Gargano and LeRae with a new TV that also included a USB drive. The drive featured the women’s battle royal match from a while back, and it showed how Hartwell repeatedly saved LeRae from getting eliminated throughout the match. LeRae and Gargano noted how they like Hartwell as they watch the footage. You can view a video of those segments below.