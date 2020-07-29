Backstage Rumor on Kairi Sane WWE Exit, Her Original End Date

– As previously reported, WWE confirmed the exit for former NXT and WWE women’s tag team champion Kairi Sane earlier this week, with this week’s Monday Night Raw being her last appearance before she said farewell to the WWE locker room. Fightful Select released some new information on Kair Sane’s exit.

According to the latest update, the July 27 episode of Raw was always meant to be the “original end date” for Kairi Sane. Previous rumors indicated that WWE wanted to try and keep Sane under contract and work as an ambassador for WWE or as a coach and/or trainer in Japan. Another rumor reported by talkSPORT earlier this month stated that Sane leaving the promotion was “not a lock.” However, Sane reportedly informed WWE some months ago that she was planning to return to Japan to be with her husband, who she married earlier in February.

Fightful’s report notes that there aren’t concerns of her returning to the US to wrestle for a different promotion. Sane first joined WWE as part of the NXT roster in 2017. She competed and won the Mae Young Classic tournament. She later won the NXT women’s title and became WWE women’s tag team champions with Asuka after joining the main WWE roster.