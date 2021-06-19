Backstage Rumor on Karrion Kross Getting Fast Tracked to Main WWE Roster

– As noted, NXT World champion was in attendance at last night’s SmackDown, facing Dolph Ziggler in a dark match. The word is that the match was taped for future evaluate, and WWE brought in NXT talent to SmackDown this week to look into new talents to call up to the main roster later this year. Dave Meltzer shared details on WWE’s plans for Karrion Kross on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, from the moment Karrion Kross was signed to WWE it was only a question of how long it would be before he moved up to the main roster. Additionally, Meltzer said that WWE officials like Kross and expects him to get a decent chance on the main roster.

It’s unknown when exactly Kross is making his main roster debut. However, per PWInsider, the next WWE Draft is slated for September, so that’s when some NXT talents could be moving up in order to “shake things up.”