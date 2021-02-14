wrestling / News

Backstage Rumor on Main Event for Tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

February 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT TakeOver- Vengeance Day

– According to a report by PWInsider, the planned main event for tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day will be Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne for the NXT World title. Additionally, the report noted that there isn’t a match plan for the pre-show broadcast.

Tonight’s Vengeance Day event is being held at the Capitol Wrestling Center. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. Be sure to tune into 411’s live play-by-play coverage later tonight.

The NXT TakeOver pre-show starts at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT. Here’s the lineup:

NXT Championship Match: Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne
NXT North American Championship Match: Johnny Gargano vs. KUSHIDA.
NXT Women’s Championship Match: Io Shirai vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Toni Storm
Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Classic Finals: Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon
Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Classic Finals: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Takeover, NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading