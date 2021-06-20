Backstage Rumor on Major Star Returning to WWE

– It looks like Brock Lesnar could finally be making his way back to WWE soon. According to a report by Fightful Select, former WWE World and Universal champion Brock Lesnar has been in talks with WWE recently for a return to action. Per the report, WWE has plans for Brock Lesnar in the works, and officials are hoping he could return “imminently” if things work out the way they want.

Lesnar has been off WWE programming since losing the world title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in March of last year. The former champion then became a free agent after his last deal had expired around that time. Lesnar’s free agency became public knowledge after his merchandise was pulled from the official shop a few months later.

Neither side was reportedly concerned around that time. It’s said that both sides were “taking longer than usual to work together again.” This has been the longest period Lesnar has been away from the company since he returned in 2012.

With WWE returning to live touring around the corner, SummerSlam 2021 is reportedly planned to be a major event and will be made into this year’s WrestleMania. That could mean pulling out all the stops and getting Lesnar to work the event. World Heavyweight champion Bobby Lashley has been outspoken on multiple occasions on wanting a matchup against Lesnar.