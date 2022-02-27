wrestling / News

UPDATED: Backstage Rumor on Major Storyline in the Works for WrestleMania 38, Match Listed On Internal Schedule

February 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Image Credit: Cooper Neill / WWE

UPDATE: Dave Melzter reports that a match between Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee is on the ‘internal schedule’ for Wrestlemania 38.

Original: As previously reported, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is scheduled to appear on Pat McAfee’s digital show next week. According to a report by John Pollock with POST Wrestling, the current Chairman and former WWE Champion is set to launch a program with McAfee that will reportedly include an angle for WrestleMania 38.

The March 3 appearance for the 76-year-old McMahon is presumably expected to launch his program with McAfee. The report noted that multiple sources stated that McAfee will be involved with McMahon “for something” at WrestleMania 38.

A source with knowledge on the apparent storyline told POST Wrestling that the angle would “most likely” be billed as an official match for WrestleMania.

The last time McMahon got into the ring was against CM Punk in an October 2012 edition of Raw over nine years ago. McAfee worked two matches in WWE NXT in 2020, including a one-on-one match with Adam Cole and the WarGames match at WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames IV.

Next week’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show will air on Thursday, March 3 at 12:00 pm ET. WrestleMania 38 is set for Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Both nights will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.

