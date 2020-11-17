Backstage Rumor on Mixed Tag Match Previously Discussed & Likely Jettisoned for WrestleMania 37

– As previously reported, Edge vs. Randy Orton is rumored as WWE’s longstanding plan for a WrestleMania 37 matchup. However, a matchup between Edge and The Fiend Bray Wyatt was also reportedly discussed. The WrestleVotes Twitter account reported another update on what led to the Edge vs. The Fiend matchup for the event, and a mixed tag team match idea that was apparently kicked around by WWE’s creative team.

Per the report, the idea for Fiend vs. Edge came about as names were being tossed around for potential opponents for the team of Wyatt and Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania. Two names that were mentioned were Edge and his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. However, those matchup ideas are now said to be “unlikely,” with WWE instead opting to focus on an Edge vs. Orton rematch, which “remains” the plan for the event at the moment.

WrestleVotes tweeted, “Further: source states the initial idea came up as names were thrown around as possible opponents for a Wyatt & Bliss team at Mania. Edge & Beth Phoenix were mentioned. Source states both matches are “unlikely”. Orton vs Edge remains the plan as of now.” You can view that post below: