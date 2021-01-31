Backstage Rumor on Names Scheduled for Royal Rumble at One Point (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Carlito is expected to make his return to WWE tonight as a surprise entrant for the men’s Royal Rumble match. Additionally, Fightful Select has a new report with some names that were at one point scheduled for the show that could indicate some surprise appearances during the Rumble. The report noted that it’s unknown if these names are backstage at today’s event.

Per the report, Kane, Curt Stallion, and Santana Garrett were all scheduled for the Rumble at some point. It’s unknown if they are currently in attendance, appearing as extras or cameos, or for the actual Rumble matches themselves. They were internally scheduled by WWE earlier on to appear at Tropicana Field.

Additionally, the report noted that names internally scheduled might not be able to make it to the show in light of the still ongoing global pandemic and various shutdowns and travel restrictions.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is slated for later tonight at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.