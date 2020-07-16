Backstage Rumor on NWA Not Having Any Plans for the Future

– Fightful Select has an update on the future of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). According to Fightful, NWA has “no firm plans moving forward” at the moment. The news comes not long after Raven stated in an interview with Hannibal TV earlier this week that owner Billy Corgan is planning to shut down the promotion.

NWA is currently on a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, former company Vice President Dave Lagana exited the promotion after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him during the #SpeakingOut movement.

Fightful reports that NWA Worlds heavyweight champion Nick Aldis was considered as a replacement for Lagana’s post, but he doesn’t have Lagana’s particular skill set. NWA roster members are reportedly very fond of Billy Corgan, who treats them with respect, but he’s not been very active lately with the promotion.

Additionally, wrestlers under contract with the promotion found out about Lagana’s exist when the general public did as well. Before that happened, NWA was holding weekly Zoom meetings with about 12 people to go over the direction of Carnyland, which is said to be cancelled for right now. As previously noted, after the company shakeup with Lagana, wrestlers were told that if they didn’t believe in the vision for company going forward they were given the option to leave.