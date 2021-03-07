Backstage Rumor on Opening Match for AEW Revolution (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– According to a report by F4WOnline.com, there’s a report on the planned opening match for tonight’s AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view event. According to the report, the AEW Tag Team Championship match featuring The Young Bucks defending their titles against the Inner Circle’s Chris Jericho and MJF will open the main pay-per-view card for the show.

AEW Revolution 2021 takes place tonight live on pay-per-view. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. 411 will have live coverage starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT:

* AEW World Championship Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW Tag Team Championships Match: The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & MJF

* Street Fight: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz

* Winner Gets Loser’s 2021 First-Quarter Earnings: Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor

* Casino Tag Team Battle Royale: Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade, Santana & Ortiz, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson, Top Flight, Bear Country

* AEW TNT Championship #1 Contender’s Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. One More TBD

* The Buy-In Match: Thunder Rosa & Riho vs. Britt Baker & Reba