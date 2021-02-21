wrestling / News
Backstage Rumor on Opening Match for Elimination Chamber (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
– PWInsider has a backstage update on the rumored opening match for the main pay-per-view card on tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 event. Per the report, the men’s Chamber match for a shot at the Universal title is expected to be the opening match for the main card at 7:00 pm EST.
The match will feature Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Corbin. The winner will receive a Universal title shot against champ Roman Reigns later in the night.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 is set for later tonight on the WWE Network. The Kickoff Show will begin at 6:00 pm EST. Here’s the now updated lineup:
* WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Sheamus (enters last)
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. TBD
* Elimination Chamber Match For WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro
* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle vs. TBD
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks
* Fatal 4-Way Match for Keith Lee’s Slot in US Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Elias vs. Ricochet vs. John Morrison (Kickoff Show)
