Backstage Rumor on Opening Match for Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– PWInsider has an update on the match that will open the main pay-per-view card for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event. Per the report, the WWE Championship match with World Heavyweight champion Drew McIntyre defending against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will open tonight’s show.

As previously reported, the men’s Royal Rumble match is expected to headline tonight’s show. Meanwhile, the women’s Rumble match is rumored to take place in the middle of the event.

Additionally, it was rumored that the women’s tag team title match was moved to the Kickoff show portion of the event.

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 takes place later tonight at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.