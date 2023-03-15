– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was offered matchups against both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania this year. However, it was stated that Austin turned down the Lesnar matchup due to the money he was offered, and he reportedly didn’t get back to WWE on the Reigns matchup. A report by Sports Illustrated has some additional details on the scrapped Lesnar vs. Austin matchup, and some other plans for Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 that fell through.

According to SI.com, the initial plan for Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 was a matchup with Bobby Lashley. However, that matchup was then moved to Elimination Chamber 2023, to leave a slot open for Austin vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. That plan was then scrapped since Austin couldn’t come to terms with WWE on the matchup.

A matchup between Lesnar and Bray Wyatt was then reportedly discussed before being jettisoned. While Gunther was another option for Lesnar, SI.com’s report notes that there is an internal belief within WWE that Gunther needs another year of further establishing and cementing himself before he can face a star of Lesnar’s caliber.

After the other plans fell through or were scrapped, Brock Lesnar was matched up against Omos. Their match will take place at WrestleMania 39 later next month. The event will take place over two nights from April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.