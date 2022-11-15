Backstage Rumor on People in WWE Not Wanting a CM Punk Return

– Since CM Punk had a dramatic falling out with AEW following September’s All Out show, it raises the question of what Punk will do next if he never returns to AEW. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported how some within WWE currently view a potential CM Punk return.

According to Meltzer, there are people within WWE “who absolutely do not want him there.” However, Meltzer noted that while there are those who do not want Punk back in WWE, they are not part of the WWE creative team. The attitude of the people who do not want Punk is because of what happened with him in AEW and thinking, “Do we really want that? Do we need that?” Meltzer added that the decision would ultimately not be up to them.

The other issue that could prevent a Punk return to WWE is his rumored AEW contract buyout. It’s been rumored that Punk is negotiating a buyout of his contract, which could include a non-compete clause.