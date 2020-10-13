Backstage Rumor on Planned Feud for Lars Sullivan

– During last night’s episode of Raw, the recently returned Lars Sullivan was drafted to SmackDown during the WWE Draft. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE’s apparent plan for Sullivan is to have him feud with Braun Strowman one year from now.

It should also be noted that Strowman was drafted to Raw during last night’s show, so he will be switching brands. Granted, the separate brand issue hasn’t gotten in the way of WWE booking before with things like the Wildcard Rule. If that plan for a Sullivan vs. Strowman does hold together, it could also mean one of the talents jumping to their opponent’s respective brand by next year.

As previously reported, Lars Sullivan is rumored to not have a lot of supporters backstage in WWE after a recent incident where he’s been accused of making inappropriate comments to a yoga instructor on Instagram. However, it’s also rumored that he still has the favor of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.