UPDATEDx2: Backstage Rumor on Planned Royal Rumble Main Event, Notes on Match Order

UPDATE 2: Fightful Select has released a new report on the planned match order for tonight’s Royal Rumble show as of earlier this morning. As previously reported earlier by PWInsider, the women’s tag team title match is expected to take place on the Kickoff show:

* Kickoff: Charlotte & Asuka vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

* Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre

* Sasha Banks vs. Carmella

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match

* Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns

* Men’s Royal Rumble

This lines up with another report by PWInsider that Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg will be the opener for the main PPV portion of the show.

Fightful also reports that the previously scheduled Bad Bunny performance of “Booker T” was originally scheduled to take place after Sasha Banks vs. Carmella, but that could change.

UPDATE: PWInsider is also reporting that the men’s Royal Rumble match will headline tonight’s event. Additionally, the women’s Rumble match will take place around the mid-portion of the show.

ORIGINAL: According to a report by Fightful Select, the planned main event for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2021 card is the men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE reportedly had the lineup set for the show earlier this morning.

The 2021 Rumble will take place later tonight at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The event will be broadcast live on WWE Network. 411 will have live coverage tonight starting at 5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT. Here’s the lineup:

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

* WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

* SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Carmella vs. Sasha Banks

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Randy Orton (#1), Edge (#2), AJ Styles, Big E, Daniel Bryan, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, Jey Uso, Cesaro, The Miz, John Morrison, Otis, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Mustafa Ali, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, 10 More TBA

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Natalya (#30), Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina Snuka, 17 Superstars TBA