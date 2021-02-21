Backstage Rumor on Planned Replacement for Keith Lee at Elimination Chamber (SPOILERS)

– As previously reported, WWE has confirmed that Keith Lee is off the Elimination Chamber card due to injuries sustained at the hands of Bobby Lashley. As a result, Lee will not be competing in the scheduled US title Triple Threat Match against champ Lashley and Matt Riddle. Fightful Select has an updated on the rumored replacement for Keith Lee at tonight’s event.

As noted, WWE is going to hold a Fatal 4-Way match during the Kickoff Show with Mustafa Ali vs. John Morrison vs. Elias vs. Ricochet. The winner will replace Keith Lee in the Triple Threat Match.

According to Fightful’s report, Morrison is being discussed as a potential replacement for Keith Lee. Additionally, WWE reportedly wanted to keep the match a Triple Threat since having three people in the matchup was integral to the story.

The Kickoff Show, featuring the Fatal 4-Way match for a shot at the US title, will begin at 6:00 pm EST. The main card for WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 will start at 7:00 pm EST on the WWE Network.