Backstage Rumor on Planned Undercard Match for Royal Rumble

– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on additional matchups planned for the undercard on Sunday’s Royal Rumble event. According to Meltzer, he was told the details that, at one point, a gimmick match between Randy Orton and The Fiend Bray Wyatt was planned for the PPV event, and the match scheduled about two weeks ago. Orton and The Fiend, along with Alexa Bliss, have been locked in a feud recently on TV. However, last night’s Raw ended without actually announcing a match between the two at Royal Rumble.

Last night’s Raw was the final Raw before the Royal Rumble on Sunday, and WWE has yet to officially announce Orton vs. The Fiend for the event. So, it’s unclear if Orton vs. The Fiend will still happen at the Rumble, or if it’s being saved for the Elimination Chamber.

Previously, Randy Orton declared himself as an entrant for the men’s Rumble match at this year’s event. Earlier this month, Meltzer reported on The Wrestling Observer Radio that Orton being announced as an entrant for the Rumble match was a “red herring,” and plans for Orton vs. The Fiend at the PPV were still on at that time.

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is slated for Sunday, January 31. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.