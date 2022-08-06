Backstage Rumor on Plans for Karrion Kross’ WWE Return

– As previously reported, Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their returns to WWE last night on SmackDown, which saw Kross assault top title contender Drew McIntyre. Fightful Select has more details on Kross’ return that took place last night.

According to Fightful’s report, there was a specific pitch within the WWE creative team that involved bringing back Karrion Kross. One of the pitches reportedly involved Kross returning and being immediately inserted into the Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns feud, and also competing in a match for one of Reigns’ titles, rather than competing for both.

Roman Reigns currently holds the Universal and WWE Championships. Currently, Reigns is scheduled to defend both titles against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales.

Additionally, USA Network reportedly wanted a top title that could be featured on Monday Night Raw more often because Reigns has rarely appeared on Raw since he won the WWE Championship earlier this year at WrestleMania. USA Network even went so far as pitching an “interim title,” but it’s unknown if that idea was ever seriously considered by WWE’s creative team.