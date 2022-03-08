Backstage Rumor on Plans for This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported an update on WWE’s plans for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Ceremony. According to Meltzer, some of the inductions will only happen digitally, and not all of them will make the Peacock broadcast.

This is reportedly due to The Undertaker induction being such a big event for the ceremony, and there being only an hour-and-a-half broadcast time for the show. So far, Undertaker and Vader are the only announced inductees for the Class of 2022.

Additionally, Meltzer reported that WWE was originally looking to hold the SmackDown TV taping and the Hall of Fame Ceremony on the same night in a stadium venue for Dallas. However, those plans apparently fell through when WWE was able to get the American Airlines Arena on the April 1 date instead of the Dallas Mavericks.

As previously reported, this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony is planned for a 90-minute broadcast on Peacock on April 1. The ceremony will take place at the American Airlines Center after that night’s live SmackDown TV broadcast.