Backstage Rumor on Plans for WWE NXT Women’s Championship

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported a rumor on some behind-the-scenes plans for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship in NXT 2.0. According to Meltzer, there’s been some backstage talk of having NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons winning the NXT Women’s Championship.

However, Meltzer noted WWE doesn’t plan on pulling the trigger on a Lyons title run “for a long time” and “not right now.” Lyons made her NXT 2.0 debut earlier this year. She signed with WWE last year.

As noted, Mandy Rose is scheduled to defend the title later tonight against Roxanne Perez on NXT 2.0. The show will be broadcast at 8:00 pm EST tonight on the USA Network.