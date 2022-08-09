Backstage Rumor on Plans for WWE Title Match at Clash at the Castle

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had an update on the planned main event for WWE Clash at the Castle. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship is currently scheduled for the show. However, the return of Karrion Kross to WWE last week has led to rumors of Karrion Kross being inserted into the title feud after he assaulted Drew McIntyre last week on SmackDown.

Meltzer reported that Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre in a singles match is still scheduled for Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. According to Meltzer, he was told that the matchup is “really not going to change,” and WWE officials feels that McIntyre vs. Reigns has to be the match to headline the show.

It was rumored that one of the creative pitches for Karrion Kross’ WWE return would be to have him put in the McIntyre and Reigns feud, and also compete for one of Reigns’ titles.

WWE Clash at the Castle is scheduled for September 3. The event will be held at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.