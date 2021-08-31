UPDATED: Rumored Explanations for Awkward Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax Match on Raw

UPDAE: PWInsider has released a report on what happened between Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax. Several sources claimed that what took place is “exactly what it appeared to be.” The resulting match and sloppiness was described as a “breakdown in communication” between Flair and Jax. This led to those moments where it appeared some real slaps and strikes were being thrown, along with what appeared to be a legitimate confrontation in the ring between the two women.

However, by the end of the match, Jax and Flair were reportedly able to get things back on track, and the finish to the match went off as planned. Additionally, PWInsider reports that sources informed the outlet there was “no issue backstage” between Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax after the match took place.

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, Nia Jax defeated Raw Women’s champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match that turned out to be rather awkward to say the least. The match became a hot topic of discussion and was trending on social media throughout last night and early this morning. Dave Meltzer discussed the matchup on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio and offered a possible explanation for what took place.

Meltzer says he’s heard that Jax and Flair “were trying to work a shoot,” which is allegedly why the two women appeared to be taking legitimate shots at each other. Meltzer added that they “were trying to make it look like a shoot.”

After picking up the win in the non-title match, it now appears WWE is gearing up for a title rematch between both Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax at Extreme Rules. You can view some video highlights from the Flair vs. Jax match in question below: