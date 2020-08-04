Backstage Rumor on Possible New City for Summerslam 2020

– As previously reported, WWE has rumoredly found a new location to hold Summerslam 2020, which could see WWE holding the event in the northeastern United States rather than Orlando’s WWE Performance Center. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, the new city WWE apparently has in mind is Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Apparently, WWE opting for a change of scenery is a Vince McMahon call. Meltzer stated, “Vince wants to be out of Florida, wants a different look of the location. I don’t know about fans.” However, Meltzer did add on fans that “Vince really wants fans at Summerslam this year.” Additionally, it sounded like the change would be finalized soon.

Previously, WWE confirmed that the event would not be held at Boston’s TD Garden. Summerslam 2020 is scheduled for Sunday, August 23. The event will be streamed live on the WWE Network.