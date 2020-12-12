wrestling / News
Backstage Rumor on ROH Plans for Lee Moriarty This Year Falling Through
December 12, 2020 | Posted by
– According to a report by Fightful Select, plans to bring Lee Moriarty into Ring of Honor (ROH) this year fell through this year multiple times. Per the report, ROH was planning to use Moriarty at Future of Honor, but those plans were hindered by the pandemic.
Later on, Moriarty was scheduled to appear at a set of TV tapings for ROH after the promotion returned from hiatus. However, those plans fell through as well for unknown reasons.
Lee Moriarty is currently a top free agent on the indie wrestling scene.
