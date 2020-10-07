Backstage Rumor on Talent Scouts for Extra Roles With AEW

– According to a report by Fightful Select, there are some details on who helps scout talent for extra roles in AEW and AEW Dark. Per the report, Dr. Britt Baker has been widely credited as recommending certain wrestlers be brought in.

Other names who have reportedly contacted talent include Christopher Daniels and QT Marshall. Additionally, Marshall helps work with talent at the Nightmare Factory. Other wrestlers from ROH have also reportedly credited Christopher Daniels in the past for helping them break into ROH as well.