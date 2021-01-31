Backstage Rumor on Talents MIA at Last Week’s SmackDown

– According to a report by Fightful Select, there’s an update on two WWE Superstars who were conspicuously absent from last week’s episode of SmackDown on Friday. Per the report, Jey Uso and SmackDown tag team champion Robert Roode were not backstage at the TV taping.

Other talents who had missed shows in recent weeks were Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler. However, it’s reportedly unknown if they were backstage for SmackDown or not.

Jey Uso is slated as an entrant for the men’s Royal Rumble match later tonight at the PPV event. Roode and his tag team partner, Dolph Ziggler, appeared on the WWE Ahora preview show for the Rumble earlier today.