Backstage Rumor on This Week’s SmackDown Being a ‘Mess,’ No One Knowing Anything Until Vince McMahon Arrived

– As previously reported, WWE didn’t announce any matches or segments for last night’s SmackDown until minutes before the show started. According to a Daily Update report by F4WOnline.com, there are possibly some details on why that happened.

According to a source, the show was said to be a “mess” backstage, since it was still being worked on with just hours before SmackDown was supposed to go on the air. Additionally, Vince McMahon didn’t arrive to the Amway Center until about 12:30 pm.

Another source stated that people didn’t know anything about the show until McMahon arrived. However, the source stated that’s been the case almost every week as of late, and it’s not a new development.