Backstage Rumor on Upcoming Overhaul to WWE NXT
August 7, 2021
– In light of the recent group of NXT releases, it raises the question of where that leaves the WWE NXT brand. Dave Meltzer spoke on changes coming to the brand on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
According to Meltzer, “There talk of changing the show completely or changing things,” with regards to NXT. This appears to be in line with the reasoning of planned changes for the brand from earlier reports.
As noted, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that the internal changes WWE is discussing include an updated logo, new lighting and a focus on younger talents for NXT. This also includes a different format to the weekly NXT TV show. The releases this week are also reportedly part of the planned changes to the NXT brand.
