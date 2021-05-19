Backstage Rumor on Value of New AEW WarnerMedia TV Deal, Internal Reaction

– As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and WarnerMedia confirmed some major news today that AEW Dynamite will be moving to TBS in January 2022. Also, the new AEW WarnerMedia show, Rampage, was announced, and the show will debut on TNT on Friday, August 13 at 10:00 pm ET. PWInsider reported some additional details on today’s news and the internal reaction within the company.

As noted, the new TV deal also includes bringing four new annual, quarterly supercards to TNT. According to the report, AEW is said to be receiving a payday valued in the eight-figure range for the new deal to bring Dynamite and Rampage, and the new quarterly specials, to TBS and TNT.

Additionally, PWInsider notes that today’s news is seen as a positive by AEW officials, and that the new programming is a great way to increase AEW’s footprint on multiple networks with more content to produce.

Following Rampage’s debut on TNT in August, the new show will also be moving to TBS starting in January 2022. Rampage will air weekly on Friday nights.