Backstage Rumor on Velveteen Dream Having ‘Behavioral Issues’

– As previously reported, NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream was released from WWE yesterday. Bryan Alvarez reported on his firing today on Wrestling Observer Live. According to Alvarez, there were backstage issues with Velveteen Dream in WWE that were independent of the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Alvarez stated that he heard about “behavioral issues” with Dream. Additionally, because Dream had friends that were high up in NXT management, Alvarez added that there were issues with Dream that some talents were not necessarily comfortable reporting to management. Alvarez continued he also heard about issues involving Dream when he would wrestle in other places, such as EVOLVE. Dream did make appearances and wrestled at EVOLVE events in 2018 and 2019.

Dream’s release was likely due to these backstage “behavioral issues” rather than the sexual misconduct allegations against him. Previously, WWE executive Triple H said the claims against Dream were investigated, but they “didn’t find anything.”

Much like the other recent NXT releases, WWE has yet to publicly confirm Velveteen Dream’s release.