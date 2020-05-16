Backstage Rumor on Vince McMahon Being ‘Determined’ to Have Live Crowd for Summerslam

– As previously reported, while WWE wants keep the current Summerslam event in Boston as scheduled, circumstances due to the government shutdowns in the city make that somewhat unlikely. Also, WWE is said to be looking for new locations where they can hold the event with a live crowd. Wrestling Observer Newsletter had more rumors on the situation this week, including Vince McMahon being “determined to have a live crowd” for this year’s event.

As noted, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh indicated that any event that brings crowds together should start looking for an alternative for the city. He said any parades or festivals will not take place in Boston up to and including Labor Day on September 7. Per the Observer Newsletter, the only way to have Summerslam in front of a live crowd this year is to wait to have the show in September. It’s rumored that McMahon would delay the show to that month, but he’s not yet made a decision or committed to the idea.

Additionally, the only person who can ultimately make the call is Vince McMahon, and he has a tendency to change his mind a lot.

Summerslam is currently scheduled for August 23 at the TD Garden in Boston. Those details very much have the potential to change in the coming weeks. Whether WWE will be able to hold the event in a venue with live fans in attendance by that time is also up in the air.