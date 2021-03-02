wrestling / News
Backstage Rumor on Why Elias vs. Damian Priest Ran So Long During Raw
– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on last night’s Raw match between Elias and Damian Priest. Damian Priest would win the match after pinning Elias at almost 15-and-a-half minutes. Melter discussed why the match lasted longer than usual for a Raw TV match, and it’s reportedly due to the presence of Priest’s onscreen ally, rapper Bad Bunny.
According to Meltzer, the reason the match between Elias and Priest ran so long is that WWE wants to show rapper and current 24/7 champion Bad Bunny on the air as long as possible in order to draw in more Hispanic viewers. Meltzer stated, “They think the more that Bad Bunny’s out there, the more Hispanic viewers are going to watch.”
It’s been previously rumored that Bad Bunny has been training at the WWE Performance Center for a match at WrestleMania likely involving John Morrison or The Miz.
