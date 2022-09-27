Backstage Rumor on Why Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews Weren’t Released From AEW

– As previously reported, there have been a number of rumors surrounding the AEW status of Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews. Black conducted a livestream yesterday, claiming the rumors regarding his AEW release were false, saying he’s taking some time off and plans to return to AEW soon. Meanwhile, Buddy Matthews seemed to comment on rumors on Twitter yesterday with a gif that said, “Fake.”

Earlier this month, it was rumored that Malakai Black was granted a “conditional release” from AEW. Matthews was also said to be on his way out or taking time away from AEW as well. It was also reported that both men wanted to leave AEW and go back to WWE.

Dave Meltzer reported more details on the situation on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. According to Meltzer, Tony Khan apparently instituted a new doctrine “in the last couple days” that “nobody’s getting released.” So neither Black nor Matthews are getting released from the company as a result of Khan’s new doctrine.

Meltzer reported that both Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews wanted to leave AEW and were looking for a way out of the company. It was previously rumored that some higher-ups in AEW believed to have an “if they want to go, let them go” mindset. However, AEW apparently changed its stance on this because if the shoe was on the other foot in WWE, they likely would not grant talents under long-term contracts their release.

In the statement he released on September 18 on his Instagram account, Malakai Black did confirm that he requested his release. In his livestream from yesterday, Black also claimed his AEW contract length is not for five years.

Earlier in July, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan stated, “Malakai Black has almost five years left on his deal. I wouldn’t expect him going anywhere anytime soon.”