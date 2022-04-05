Backstage Rumor on Why The Miz Turned on Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 38

– As noted, Logan Paul and The Miz were victorious over the Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. However, after the match, The miz immediately turned on Paul and assaulted him. Dave Meltzer had some insight on the betrayal on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, part of Logan Paul’s deal with WWE to him to accept a match at WrestleMania is that he would get to turn babyface following his match at WrestleMania 38. This was reportedly part of Paul’s negotiations with WWE for his WrestleMania angle.

Meltzer stated, “When they made the deal with Logan Paul to do this angle, part of the deal was when the angle is over, he’d be a babyface. That was the idea. That was negotiated, that was negotiated in the deal.”