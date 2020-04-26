Backstage Rumor On Why Vince McMahon Acted As He Did On Smackdown

On last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Vince McMahon came out for the Triple H 25th anniversary celebration and acted in a way that some on the internet have considered odd. It’s possible he was just leaning into his character (it wouldn’t be the first time Mr. McMahon has acted bizarrely), but it did get people talking on social media.

WrestleVotes spoke with a source who said that McMahon just simply doesn’t care right now with all the misfortune surrounding Wrestlemania and the XFL due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The source said: “That is what he’s been like the last 2 weeks or so I’m seeing. Think this pandemic, Mania cancelled, XFL getting killed has finally got to him and he’s at the ‘f–k it’ part of it all. ‘Screw it Vince’ could be wild.”