Backstage Rumor on Why WWE Opted to Hold SummerSlam on a Saturday This Year

– As previously reported, WWE announced this week that SummerSlam 2021 is being held on a Saturday this year on August 21. This is not the norm for WWE, as SummerSlam, and most WWE pay-per-view events, are usually held on a Sunday. Dave Meltzer commented on the situation on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, WWE opted to choose to hold the event on a Saturday this year because the stadium in Las Vegas that was in consideration for the event, Allegiant Stadium, wanted to hold the event on a Saturday. However, it appears WWE already went ahead and confirmed Saturday date before settling on the venue.

One issue with Las Vegas that weekend is that Manny Pacquiao is also scheduled to fight Errol Spence Jr. in a boxing match on the same night. That fight was confirmed earlier this month. Additionally, Meltzer indicated that WWE made the call on the date change for Saturday before the Pacquiao fight was confirmed.

Also, Meltzer stated that SummerSlam 2021 was going to be held in Las Vegas before “something changed,” meaning is now looking at other host cities. The aspect that “changed” likely being the Pacquiao matchup throwing a wrench in WWE’s plans for the city. Meltzer noted that while “Vegas is not out of the running” for SummerSlam, the city is no longer the “prime choice.”

WWE will reveal the venue and host city for SummerSlam 2021 on Saturday, June 5 during the 2021 Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show on NBC.