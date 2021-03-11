Backstage Rumor on WrestleMania 37 Card Not Being Finalized, Falling ‘Back to Square One’

– According to a backstage rumor from the WrestleVotes, it appears the WrestleMania 37 card might be in flux, with the card reportedly going “back to square one.”

It appears with less than a month to go before the event, this is unusual, even by Vince McMahon standards, who is reportedly known to frequently call for changes and rewrites at the last minute. WrestleVotes noted, “Hearing the WrestleMania card is not close to finalized and ‘most of it is back to square one.’ Even for recent Vince standards, 29 days out is bad.”

Thus far, only two matches have been announced for WrestleMania 37, WWE Hall of Famer and 2021 Rumble winner Edge vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal title. Also, 2021 women’s Rumble winner Bianca Belair is set to challenge SmackDown Women’s champion Sasha Banks.

Tickets for WrestleMania 37 are slated to go on sale on March 16 with a limited number of tickets. WrestleMania 37 will be a two-night event. It will take place on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay and stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.