wrestling / News
Backstage Rumor on WWE Asking Tyson Kidd and Natalya to Stay Home After COVID-19 Outbreak, Kidd Arrived at Testing With Fever
– This week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in WWE. According to this week’s report, WWE Producer and former Superstar Tyson Kidd (aka T.J. Wilson) arrived to WWE’s COVID-19 testing on Thursday (June 25) with a fever, though he tested negative for the coronavirus.
Wilson and his wife, WWE Superstar Natalya (aka Nattie Neidhart) both reportedly tested negative for the coronavirus in two different tests. As a precautionary measure, WWE asked both of them to sit out of tapings this week, though Natalya appeared to be fine.
As noted, the number of positive test results for the COVID-19 virus is said to have increased from the previously suspected numbers. So, it could be as high as 30 if not more.
More Trending Stories
- More Details On WWE’s Plans for Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman Cinematic Match at WWE Extreme Rules
- Jim Ross On Which WWE Wrestler He Thinks Inspired Donald Trump to Wear MAGA Hats During 2016 Campaign
- New Accuser Comes Forward To Corroborate Allegations Against Jim Cornette
- More Details On Renee Young Testing Positive For COVID-19, What This Means For Jon Moxley