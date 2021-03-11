Backstage Rumor on WWE Bringing Over International Talents This Week

– According to a report by Fightful Select, some international talents who have been signed for a while will soon be traveling to the United States and will be training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It’s unknown which international talents will be coming, but they are reportedly international signings that were planned before the pandemic shutdowns.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a number of travel restrictions and delays. So those talents are expected to be arriving in the US this week.