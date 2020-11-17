Backstage Rumor on WWE Hall of Famer Attending Survivor Series

– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer and former World champion Kurt Angle is going to be in attendance at WWE Survivor Series 2020 on Sunday, November 22. Per the report, Angle is expected to appear due to The Undertaker’s Final Farewell.

Other names expected to appear the show include Kane, Hall of Famer The Godfather, and Savio Vega. It’s unknown if they will appear on camera.

Additionally, PWInsider noted that there was previous interest in Impact Wrestling using Kurt Angle at this year’s Bound for Glory. Per the report, a “strong pitch” was made by Impact to have Angle appear at the pay-per-view event. However, those talks ultimately “faltered.”

WWE released Angle from his role as a producer for the company earlier in April due to pandemic-related cuts.