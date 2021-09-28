UPDATED: Backstage Rumor on WWE Potentially Holding SummerSlam In the UK In 2022

UPDATE: Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT reports that WWE hosting SummerSlam in the UK “is in the works”, with Cardiff’s Principality Stadium as the current front-runner to hold the event.

According to McCarthy, both parties have been working on it for months, though nothing has been finalized despite Principality Stadium being WWE’s preferred venue.

Additionally, the report states that WWE held meetings regarding the plans last week during its UK tour, with Drew McIntyre being involved in those meetings.

ORIGINAL: According to a report by WhatCulture.com, WWE is planning to run a major pay-per-view event in the UK later next year. The event is said to be targeted for September 2022 at a stadium venue, with the hopes that it could draw a possible attendance of 90,000 people.

Additionally, the report noted that venues that could hold up to 90,000 attendees in the UK include Manchester’s Old Trafford, Wales’ Principality Sadium, and London’s “new” Wembley Stadium that opened in 2007.

Additionally, August 29, 2022 will mark the 30th anniversary of WWF SummerSlam 1992 at London’s Wembley Stadium, which was headlined by WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart vs. Davey Boy Smith. The last WWE UK PPV event was Insurrextion 2003 in June of that year. It was held at the Telewest Arena in Newcastle, England.

Dave Meltzer addressed the rumors of a UK stadium or possibly Wembley event next year on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio and said “there’s certainly been talk of that” in WWE.

WWE has not yet officially confirmed plans for a stadium PPV show in the UK for next year. However, it does appear that WWE is gearing up for multiple big stadium shows throughout 2022. As noted, Royal Rumble 2022 will be held at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri on January 29. WrestleMania 38 is slated for AT&T Stadium on April 3. WWE will also be returning to Allegiant Stadium on July 4 weekend for Money in the Bank 2022.