Backstage Rumor on WWE Hoping for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37, Possible Backup Opponents

– According to a new report from WrestleTalk.com, WWE is currently throwing around ideas for next year’s WrestleMania 37, some of which involve The Rock and others involving WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. In recent months, both The Rock and Roman Reigns have mentioned matching up with each other at WrestleMania. The Rock went so far as saying it would be an honor to face Reigns at the event. It appears WWE really wants that matchup to happen.

Per WrestleTalk, sources stated that WWE is hoping that The Rock might return for a matchup with Reigns at next year’s WrestleMania. However, that matchup would depend on the COVID-19 pandemic, and The Rock’s ongoing movie schedule.

Additionally, other options are reportedly being prepared for Reigns if The Rock matchup doesn’t pan out. Other names being discussed for Reigns include Big E and Daniel Bryan.

Sources claim that Drew McIntyre has also been discussed as a potential WrestleMania opponent for Reigns again. The two had a non-title singles match at Survivor Series, which Reigns won. At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Reigns defeated McIntyre in a midcard one-on-one match as well. While both Superstars are currently on different brands, along with being their brands’ respective champions, McIntyre has been brought up as a possible opponent for Reigns because he impressed officials with his matchup against the reigning Universal champion at last month’s Survivor Series.

Finally, Goldberg is also rumored to be considered as another potential backup for an opponent for Reigns at WrestleMania. The two were originally scheduled to face each other for the Universal title at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year. However, Reigns ultimately dropped out of the event due to the pandemic. Instead, Goldberg went on to face Braun Strowman, who won the Universal title at the event.

It appears WWE officials are pinning their hopes on a return for The Rock at WrestleMania, but these other matchups are seen as contingency plans if the big matchup can’t be made.

WWE has not yet announced new plans for WrestleMania 37. The event was previously scheduled for March 28, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. However, complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns likely make that an impossibility.