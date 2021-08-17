wrestling / News

Backstage Rumor on WWE Looking Into ‘Offsite Events’ for 2022

August 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, COVID, Booker T WWE, WWE Superstar Handbook, COVID, WWE Superstar Handbook DraftKings, Canyon Ceman

– According to a report by WrestleVotes, WWE is said to be looking into doing some “offsite events” in 2022. This was sparked by the recent success that MLB had with the recent Field of Dreams Game last week.

This idea is said to be in “initial discussions.” Some ideas that have reportedly been discussed include Raw on the Roof, Hammerstein Ballroom, and more direct festival shows similar to the Rolling Loud edition of SmackDown.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading