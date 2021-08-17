wrestling / News
Backstage Rumor on WWE Looking Into ‘Offsite Events’ for 2022
– According to a report by WrestleVotes, WWE is said to be looking into doing some “offsite events” in 2022. This was sparked by the recent success that MLB had with the recent Field of Dreams Game last week.
This idea is said to be in “initial discussions.” Some ideas that have reportedly been discussed include Raw on the Roof, Hammerstein Ballroom, and more direct festival shows similar to the Rolling Loud edition of SmackDown.
