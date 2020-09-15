Backstage Rumor on WWE Looking Into Outdoor Venues for Raw & SmackDown

– The WrestleVotes account has an update on WWE looking into what they will do next when the current residency on the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando is slated to expire next month. Per the account, WWE is rumored to be having a small team to look into running TV events in outdoor venues after the current ThunderDome deal expires.

The current idea states that WWE wants to run both Raw and SmackDown in the same location every week. The promotion is said to be looking at southern states with good weather at the moment. The report reads, “Over the past week or so, WWE assembled a small team to figure out if running TV from outdoors venues would be feasible once the ThunderDome contract expires. Idea is both SD & RAW would be in same location each week. Southern states with good weather is the preference. All TBD.”

As noted, the current ThunderDome residency at the Amway Center in Orlando is slated to run through October 30.